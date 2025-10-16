The announcement confirms a continuation of Mercedes’ “home-grown” philosophy, with both drivers products of the team’s junior program.

Russell, who joined the Mercedes system in 2017, will enter his fifth season with the works outfit and eighth in Formula 1 overall. Antonelli, meanwhile, will continue into his sophomore year after a promising rookie campaign.

Team principal Toto Wolff said the decision to retain both drivers was never in doubt, with the focus now turning to the end of the current season and beyond.

“Confirming our driver line-up was always just a matter of when, not if,” Wolff said.

“We wanted to take our time, handle the negotiations properly and make sure everyone, on all sides, was happy.

“George and Kimi have proved a strong pairing and we’re excited to continue our journey together.

“Our focus is now on the final six races of the year, as we fight for second in the constructors’, and onwards to 2026 and a new era in F1.”

Russell’s new deal cements his place as team leader after a season in which he has taken two wins and reasserted his position as one of the grid’s most consistent performers.

Having joined Mercedes’ works squad in 2022 following three years with Williams, the Briton has since claimed five Grand Prix victories — including a recent triumph in Singapore — and is relishing the opportunity to lead the team into the next generation of regulations.

“I am really proud to be continuing our journey together,” Russell said.

“Next year will mark my 10th since I signed with Mercedes back in 2017.

“It has been such a long and successful partnership with the team so far and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead, particularly as we embark on one of the largest regulation changes in the sport’s history next year.

“We are all incredibly focused on making that a success and, for me personally, building on what has been my strongest season in F1 to date.”

For Antonelli, the confirmation brings stability after an up-and-down debut season in which the Italian teenager has shown flashes of brilliance.

The 19-year-old became the third-youngest podium finisher in F1 history with his maiden top-three result in Canada and also took sprint pole in Miami, underscoring Mercedes’ long-term belief in his potential.

“I’m super excited to be continuing with the team,” Antonelli said.

“I’ve learnt so much in my first season in F1, both in the good moments and the more challenging ones.

“Those have all made me stronger, not only as a driver but as a team-mate too.

“I want to say thank you to Toto and everyone at Brackley and Brixworth for their continued support and faith in me.

“Our focus now is to finish this year strongly and secure second in the constructors’ championship, before we then turn our full attention to 2026.”

The move puts to rest months of speculation about Mercedes’ future driver plans following Wolff’s exploratory talks with Max Verstappen’s camp earlier in the year.

While discussions with the Red Bull star ultimately went nowhere, it temporarily cast uncertainty over Russell’s future before the Briton and team agreed fresh terms.