Formula 1 heads to Austin, Texas this weekend for Round 19 of the 2025 season, as the championship fight between McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris continues to heat up, with Max Verstappen closing in after a strong run of form.

The Circuit of the Americas hosts the United States Grand Prix for the 13th time, and the 46th in the event’s history. COTA’s fast sweeps, heavy braking zones and elevation changes make it one of the most complete tests on the calendar, while its 67 percent Safety Car rate ensures drama is rarely far away.

It’s also a sprint weekend — the third in a row at Austin — with Verstappen having won both previous sprints here in 2023 and 2024. Starting position often proves key, with 83 percent of races won from the front row, though the last two have both been claimed from further back.

Mercedes lead the way with five wins at COTA, ahead of Red Bull on four, while Hamilton remains the most successful driver at the circuit with five victories. No Australian has ever won in Austin, with Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo’s third-place finishes the best results to date.

Piastri enters the weekend 22 points clear of Norris in the standings, though tensions remain after their first-lap clash in Singapore. With Verstappen only 63 points behind the Australian, the title fight remains wide open heading into the final stretch.

McLaren, meanwhile, are looking to end their longest winless run of the season after three races off the top step, while the battle for second in the constructors’ standings is heating up between Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

With championship pressure mounting, the return of sprint racing and the unpredictable nature of COTA, the United States Grand Prix is set to deliver another thrilling weekend of on-track action.

When is the United States Grand Prix?

The United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas takes place on October 17-19.

What time does the United States Grand Prix start?

The 2025 United States Grand Prix will start at 6am AEDT on Monday, October 20. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the United States Grand Prix?

Early forecasts indicate a hot Texan weekend for the United States Grand Prix, with temperatures expected to be in the low and mid 30s across all three days of track action. There will be some cloud on Friday and Saturday, with a sunny race expected with a high of 32 degrees.

How to watch the United States Grand Prix in Australia

The United States Grand Prix will be live and exclusive on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.

Can I live stream the United States Grand Prix in Australia?

The United States Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

United States Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEDT)

Saturday, October 18

Practice 1: 4:00am-6:00am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sprint Qualifying: 8:26am-9:20am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sunday, October 19

Sprint Race: 3:56am-4:30am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Qualifying: 7:55am-9:05am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Monday, October 20

Build-up: 4:30am-5:55am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Race: 5:55am-8:00am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

How to watch the United States Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the United States Grand Prix. Sky Sport 1 will air action on Saturday and Monday, while Sky Sport 2 will show the action on Sunday.

Can I live stream the United States Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The United States Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.

United States Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZDT)

Saturday, October 18

Practice 1: 6:00am-8:00am NZDT

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sprint Qualifying: 10:00am-12:00pm NZDT

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, October 19

Sprint Race: 5:00am-7:30am NZDT

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Qualifying: 9:00am-12:00pm NZDT

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Monday, October 20

Build-up: 6:30am-7:55am NZDT

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Race: 7:55am-10:00am NZDT

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix schedule

Friday, 17 October Duration Local AEDT AEST ACDT ACST AWST NZ Formula 1 Free Practice 1 60 minutes 12:30 4:30 3:30 4:00 3:00 1:30 6:30 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Practice Session 30 minutes 14:35 6:35 5:35 6:05 5:05 3:35 8:35 Formula 1 Sprint Qualifying 44 minutes 16:30 8:30 7:30 8:00 7:00 5:30 10:30 Saturday, 18 October Porsche Carrera Cup North America Qualifying Session 30 minutes 9:45 1:45 0:45 1:15 0:15 22:45 3:45 Formula 1 Sprint Race (19 Laps or 60 minutes) 60 minutes 12:00 4:00 3:00 3:30 2:30 1:00 6:00 Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Race (35 minutes +1 Lap) 35 minutes 14:40 6:40 5:40 6:10 5:10 3:40 8:40 Formula 1 Qualifying 60 minutes 16:00 8:00 7:00 7:30 6:30 5:00 10:00 Sunday, 19 October Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Race (35 minutes +1 Lap) 35 minutes 11:00 3:00 2:00 2:30 1:30 0:00 5:00 Formula 1 Grand Prix (56 Laps or 120 minutes) 120 minutes 14:00 6:00 5:00 5:30 4:30 3:00 8:00

