Lando Norris topped final practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix with a 1m16.633s, the McLaren driver finishing 0.345s clear of Lewis Hamilton and 0.512s ahead of George Russell.

Charles Leclerc was fourth for Ferrari ahead of Oscar Piastri in fifth, with Max Verstappen sixth for Red Bull. Kimi Antonelli continued his strong weekend in seventh, followed by Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar and Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, while Gabriel Bortoleto rounded out the top ten for Sauber.

Liam Lawson was 11th ahead of Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll, the last of the drivers within a second of Norris’s benchmark. Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon were 15th and 16th respectively, while Fernando Alonso was last after spending time in the garage late in the session.

Qualifying begins at 3pm local time (8am AEDT).