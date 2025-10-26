The McLaren driver produced a 1m16.633s in the closing stages to jump to the top of the timesheets, finishing 0.345s clear of Lewis Hamilton and 0.512s ahead of George Russell in an all-British top three.

Oscar Piastri found improved speed to end fifth, just behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, but remained 0.599s down on his teammate.

He did, however, finish ahead of his other title rival Max Verstappen, who placed sixth for Red Bull, two hundredths adrift of Piastri.

Verstappen, who had already voiced frustration over his long-run pace on Friday, again struggled with the balance of his car, complaining of low grip and inconsistent rear-end feel as Red Bull failed to replicate their opening-day performance.

Norris’s time stood out in what was a tightly packed session, with the top 13 runners separated by less than a second.

Track temperatures once again soared to nearly 50°C, leaving grip at a premium and catching several drivers out under braking.

Alex Albon was among those to struggle most, the Thai driver having at least four separate moments under braking where he slid off into the run-off area, though he managed to continue without major issues.

Carlos Sainz also went off in an otherwise quiet session, joining Norris, Hamilton and Gabriel Bortoleto among those testing the limits of the circuit. The Williams pair struggled to extract pace as a result, Sainz ending 15th and Albon 16th.

Kimi Antonelli kept his session clean to secure seventh, ahead of the first Racing Bulls entry of Isack Hadjar, who impressed with a strong soft-tyre run that briefly saw him hold the top spot before being shuffled down to eighth.

Yuki Tsunoda was ninth, only a tenth off his teammate Verstappen, while Bortoleto rounded out the top ten for Sauber, narrowly ahead of Liam Lawson in 11th.

Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll followed in 12th and 13th respectively, the last of the runners to finish within a second of Norris’s benchmark.

Stroll’s Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso was one of those outside that margin, the Spaniard losing valuable track time late in the session as his team worked on his car, preventing him from completing a soft-tyre run in the closing stages.

Cars return to the track for qualifying at 3pm local time (8am AEDT).