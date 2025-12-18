The images, published alongside updated technical regulations, give the clearest indication yet of how the next-generation cars will look when they hit the track for the first time in 2026, with smaller dimensions, active aerodynamics and a significant shift in how performance is delivered.

Under the new rules, the cars will be shorter, narrower and lighter, with wheelbase reduced by 200mm, overall width trimmed by 100mm and the minimum weight lowered to 770kg.

Downforce is expected to fall by between 15 and 30 percent following the removal of full ground-effect tunnels, while drag should be cut by as much as 40 percent thanks to active aerodynamic elements.

The latest renders also show revised sidepod shapes and in-wash boards, reflecting a renewed focus on reducing dirty air and improving how closely cars can race.

The 18-inch Pirelli tyres remain, but will be narrower at both the front and rear to further reduce drag and weight, with updated branding also visible in the FIA’s visualisations.

Alongside the design changes, F1 and the FIA have confirmed a complete overhaul of the terminology that will be used to describe the key technical features of the 2026 cars, following consultation with teams, engineers and fan focus groups.

The move comes amid concerns that the complexity of the new regulations risked confusing audiences if not explained clearly.

One of the biggest changes is the replacement of DRS with Overtake Mode, which allows drivers who are within one second of the car ahead at a detection point to deploy additional electric power to assist a pass.

Unlike DRS, the advantage comes from energy deployment rather than opening the rear wing, as active aero will already be available to all cars on designated straights.

The FIA has also formalised two additional energy-related terms.

Boost Mode refers to the driver-operated deployment of energy from the Energy Recovery System, which can be used anywhere on the lap for attack or defence, provided sufficient charge is available.

Recharge describes the process of recovering energy back into the battery, including through braking, lift-and-coast and partial throttle application.

Active aerodynamics itself has also been simplified in name and explanation.

The previously proposed X-mode and Z-mode have been dropped in favour of Straight Mode and Corner Mode, reflecting how the system will be used in practice.

“Straight Mode is the active aero configuration in which the front and rear wing flaps open to reduce overall drag and increase top speed. It will be available to all cars at designated points on the circuit, on straights of a minimum length,” the FIA explained.

In contrast, “Corner Mode is the active aero configuration in which the front and rear wing flaps remain in their normal, high-downforce position to maximise cornering performance.”

The governing body has stressed that the new language was tested extensively with both new and long-time fans, after research showed that even well-established concepts such as DRS were still not universally understood after more than a decade in the sport.

Beyond the chassis and aero, the 2026 rules also usher in a major shift in power unit philosophy, with a roughly 50/50 split between internal combustion and electric power.

The MGU-H will be removed, while the MGU-K output increases significantly, and all cars will run on advanced sustainable fuel without a performance penalty.

With the first on-track running of the 2026 machinery now less than two months away, the latest renders and revised terminology mark a key step in introducing fans to a new era of F1, one that places greater emphasis on driver decision-making, energy management and adaptability.