The partnership follows a memorable moment in Melbourne when the 24-year-old met six-year-old Kruz, a young fan fighting a rare form of leukaemia.

During the encounter, Piastri gifted Kruz a signed replica helmet, a gesture that resonated with fans worldwide.

My Room, a partner of the Australian Grand Prix since 2019, works to create experiences like that for children undergoing cancer treatment while raising funds and awareness for families in need.

“I learnt about the incredibly valuable role that My Room plays for so many families in Australia dealing with childhood cancer when I met Kruz at the 2025 Melbourne Grand Prix,” Piastri said.

“Since then, I’ve developed an understanding of the work that the charity provides during such difficult times, offering guidance and support across multiple areas.

“The team have kept me up to date with Kruz’s journey and it feels a natural progression to become involved as an ambassador.

“Children’s cancer is devastating for all involved and it’s remarkable to see My Room’s tireless work to help in any way they can.”

My Room CEO Margaret Zita OAM said Piastri’s passion and unselfish nature made him a perfect ambassador for the organisation.

“We’re incredibly grateful to welcome Oscar as a My Room Ambassador,” she said.

“His compassion, commitment and genuine desire to make a difference embody everything we stand for.

“His support will amplify our efforts and shine a light on the challenges faced by children with cancer and their families – helping to ensure that no child or family feels alone.”

Piastri has donated a 2024 race-worn helmet from his personal collection, set to be auctioned later this year to raise funds for the charity.