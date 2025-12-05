Sixteen points behind McLaren teammate Lando Norris and four behind reigning world champion Max Verstappen, Piastri faces an uphill battle in Abu Dhabi to become Australia’s first drivers’ champion in 45 years. He must finish first or second and rely on other results falling his way to claim the title.

When asked by Speedcafe whether it was encouraging that the last two title deciders involving at least three contenders were won by the driver entering third, Piastri admitted it offered a small boost.

“[It’s] a nice stat to have, given that I’m in that position,” he said.

“But just because history has gone that way once doesn’t mean it will again.

“So, I’m certainly not leaning on that, but maybe it gives me the tiniest amount of comfort that it is possible.”

The Australian added that the wave of support from home has been impossible to ignore — especially after his name was mentioned in the Australian Senate this week during a light-hearted exchange about McLaren’s strategy calls.

“I did see it reach Parliament,” he said. “Yeah, that’s quite impressive.

“I think the support from back home has been really special.

“I obviously don’t see a huge amount of it. I’ve not being back to Australia since the grand prix but I think the fact that Formula 1 and regardless of why it was in Parliament, the fact that my name is in Parliament in Australia is pretty cool in some ways. A pretty cool thing.

“And I guess it signifies the magnitude of the support and the following that we’ve had back home.

“So that’s very, very cool to see, and I’ll try my best to bring it home for everyone.”

Piastri, Verstappen and Norris enter the final round with seven wins each, setting up the first final race showdown since the controversial 2021 finale — and the first time more than two drivers have entered the decider since 2010.

Piastri admitted he needs “a fair few things to happen” but said arriving as the outsider has left him surprisingly at ease.

“I’m relaxed,” he said.

“I’ve been on the opposite side of the championship battle in the junior categories, and I know what that felt like — it was pretty tough.

“So coming into it from, you know, the least to lose out of us three is quite different for me. And I think off the back of Qatar, I’ve got a lot of confidence that I can perform well.

“Obviously, I need a fair few things to happen this weekend to come out champion, but I’ll just make sure I’m in the right place at the right time and see what happens.”

He also dismissed the idea that winning the title would serve as payback for his manager Mark Webber, who famously missed the 2010 crown in Abu Dhabi.

“No,” Piastri said.

“I think for me, I’m trying to do it for myself.

“Ultimately, as racing drivers, we’re pretty selfish people most of the time. And ultimately, we’re the only ones in the car doing it for our own personal pride.

“Obviously, there are a lot of people along the journey – your family, your friends, managers, whoever it might be, people that supported you.

“But ultimately, you start out in this sport because you want to do it for yourself. So yeah, that’s first and foremost.

“I’m sure Mark would love to see me win, obviously. But yeah, there’ are no kind of thoughts about paying that back or anything like that.”

With his family in attendance this weekend, Piastri said their presence is welcome — even if it does little to alter his approach.

“I’ve done a lot of racing without any of my family and friends in my career, so it is always nice to have them there,” he said.

“But it doesn’t change the world, let’s say.”

He added with a laugh that his mother has only one request.

“Yes, she does tell me to be careful, and she normally likes it when there’s no other cars around me, which is understandable,” he said.

“I like that too.”