Formula 1 returns to Yas Marina for the 2025 season finale, with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix set to decide a three-way championship fight for the first time since 2010.

Lando Norris leads the standings by 12 points ahead of Max Verstappen, with Oscar Piastri just four further back — a trio locked on seven wins apiece after one of the closest campaigns in recent years.

The 5.281km Yas Marina Circuit hosts the title decider for the fifth time, its 58-lap twilight run blending long straights with tight, technical sections that reward both top-end efficiency and mechanical grip.

As track temperatures fall and the race transitions from sunset to darkness, tyre behaviour becomes a critical factor — a trademark of Abu Dhabi finales.

For Norris, a podium is enough to seal the 11th drivers’ crown for Britain. Verstappen, chasing an unprecedented fifth straight title, must win and hope Norris finishes outside the top three. Piastri’s route is narrower still: he needs victory, and the two championship leaders to slip, to keep his hopes alive.

History suggests upsets are possible. Only nine times has a championship leader failed to convert at the final round, with Sebastian Vettel’s 2010 comeback from third in the standings the most recent example.

Yas Marina has produced its share of decisive moments, including four straight Verstappen wins from 2020–23 and Norris’ commanding victory last year — McLaren’s first at the track since 2011.

Beyond the title fight, the finale carries major significance elsewhere. It marks the end of F1’s ground-effect era before sweeping 2026 regulations arrive, Cadillac joins the grid, and the Sauber name disappears with Audi’s takeover.

On track, tight battles remain unresolved: Kimi Antonelli is within striking distance of Lewis Hamilton for sixth in the standings, while Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso, and Isack Hadjar are locked in a fight over the edges of the top 10. In the constructors’ race, Racing Bulls, Aston Martin, Haas, and Sauber are covered by fewer than 20 points in the scrap for sixth.

With a three-driver showdown, a twilight title decider, and final chapters to be written throughout the field, the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix shapes up as a high-pressure, high-stakes conclusion to the season — and one that promises drama right to the final lap.

When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit takes place on December 5-8 (AEDT).

What time does the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start?

The 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will start at 12am AEDT on Monday, December 8. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Warm to hot conditions will greet the drivers at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2025. Friday is looking cloudy with a top of 25, while Saturday and Sunday both will be sunny with a high of 26.

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Australia

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be live and exclusive on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.

Can I live stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Australia?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEDT)

Friday, December 5

Practice 1: 8:00pm-9:55pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Practice 2: 11:45pm-1:15am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Saturday, December 6

Practice 3: 9:15pm-11:30pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sunday, December 7

Qualifying: 1:05am-2:15am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Build-up: 10:30pm-11:55pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Race: 11:55pm-2:00am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with Sky Sport 2 airing the action on Friday night and Saturday morning, and the remainder of the weekend being seen on Sky Sport 3.

Can I live stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZDT)

Friday, December 5

Practice 1: 10:00pm-12:00am NZDT

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Saturday, December 6

Practice 2: 1:45am-3:15am NZDT

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Practice 3: 11:15pm-1:10am NZDT

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Saturday, December 7

Qualifying: 2:15am-5:00am NZDT

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, December 8

Build-up: 12:30am-1:55am NZDT

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Race: 1:55am-4:00am NZDT

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix schedule

Friday, 5 December Duration Local AEDT AEST ACDT ACST AWST NZ FIA Formula 4 UAE Practice Session 30 minutes 9:00 16:00 15:00 15:30 14:30 13:00 18:00 Masters Historic Practice Session 25 minutes 10:05 17:05 16:05 16:35 15:35 14:05 19:05 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 45 minutes 11:05 18:05 17:05 17:35 16:35 15:05 20:05 Formula 1 Free Practice 1 60 minutes 13:30 20:30 19:30 20:00 19:00 17:30 22:30 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 30 minutes 15:00 22:00 21:00 21:30 20:30 19:00 0:00 FIA Formula 4 UAE Qualifying Session 30 minutes 16:00 23:00 22:00 22:30 21:30 20:00 1:00 Formula 1 Free Practice 2 60 minutes 17:00 0:00 23:00 23:30 22:30 21:00 2:00 Masters Historic Qualifying Session 25 minutes 18:30 1:30 0:30 0:00 23:00 22:30 3:30 Saturday, 6 December FIA Formula 4 UAE First Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 25 minutes 11:25 18:25 17:25 17:55 16:55 15:25 20:25 Formula 1 Free Practice 3 60 minutes 14:30 21:30 20:30 21:00 20:00 18:30 23:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (23 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 45 minutes 16:15 23:15 22:15 22:45 21:45 20:15 1:15 Formula 1 Qualifying 60 minutes 18:00 1:00 0:00 0:30 23:30 22:00 3:00 Masters Historic First Race (20 Mins) 20 minutes 19:45 2:45 1:45 2:15 1:15 23:45 4:45 Sunday, 7 December Masters Historic Second Race (20 Mins) 20 minutes 10:05 17:05 16:05 16:35 15:35 14:05 19:05 FIA Formula 4 UAE Second Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 25 minutes 11:20 18:20 17:20 17:50 16:50 15:20 20:20 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (33 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 60 minutes 13:15 20:15 19:15 19:45 18:45 17:15 22:15 Formula 1 Grand Prix (58 Laps or 120 Mins) 120 minutes 17:00 0:00 23:00 23:30 22:30 21:00 2:00

Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship (After Qatar GP)