The race-used helmet, signed by Piastri, sold for an impressive A$107,000 (£52,000) through F1 Authentics, Formula 1’s official memorabilia platform.

The Australian driver, who was recently named an ambassador for the charity, donated the helmet to help raise funds for families impacted by childhood cancer.

“Thank you very much to everyone who has bid on and supported the auction for my 2024 Bahrain race helmet with F1 Authentics,” Piastri said.

“We’ve raised a huge amount of money for My Room Children’s Cancer Charity, which is a great cause.

“This is really going to make a difference to their projects and help everyone, so thank you once again.”

The helmet was worn by Piastri at the opening round of the 2024 season, which marked the start of what became a breakout year for the McLaren driver.

Later that season he scored his first F1 victory, setting the stage for a title-contending campaign in 2025.

The sale marks one of only a handful of race-used helmets Piastri has ever made available to the public, making it a rare and highly sought-after collector’s item.

My Room CEO Margaret Zita OAM praised the initiative as well as what the money raised would be used for.

“We are incredibly grateful to Oscar for donating such a remarkable piece of F1 history, and to F1 Authentics for their work behind the scenes in making this auction possible,” she said.

“The outstanding amount raised from the sale of the helmet will directly support the children and families My Room stands beside every day as they face the unimaginable.

“This result will make a meaningful and lasting difference, bringing hope where it’s needed most.”

Barry Gough, founder and CEO of Memento Exclusives, which operates F1 Authentics, said the auction drew significant global interest.

“We are proud to have worked with Oscar Piastri to help raise these funds for My Room Children’s Cancer Charity,” he said.

“A worn and signed helmet is an extremely rare piece for collectors and this coming from the current Championship leader makes it even more special.”

Piastri’s partnership with My Room began earlier this year after a memorable meeting with a young fan, Kruz, at the Australian Grand Prix.

The encounter inspired Piastri to become more involved with the charity’s work, which provides critical support to children battling cancer and their families.