Keedle, who worked with Piastri through his junior triumphs and into Formula 1 before stepping away from the sport last year, told Speedcafe that observing the McLaren driver’s breakout championship bid from the outside has been both satisfying and emotional.

“I mean, look, just filled with pride to be honest,” he said.

“He’s had such a good season. As we know, he’s such a good driver and McLaren has been very competitive this year.”

Keedle played a key role in Piastri’s rise, joining him during his Renault Academy years after working with Romain Grosjean at Haas, supporting him through his 2021 Formula 2 title and into his first two F1 seasons with McLaren.

Now back home in Melbourne and no longer part of the McLaren operation, Keedle said he has enjoyed watching Piastri and team-mate Lando Norris battle freely at the front.

“Removing myself from that internal situation having worked with Oscar previously, it’s just so exciting to see two top drivers go head to head and be given space from the team to be able to race each other,” he said.

“So I think as a fan, it’s been really exciting. You know, obviously, we’re hoping that there’s a successful result, but at the end of the day, Oscar can walk away proud with whatever he achieves this year.

“And I’ll always be very envious and proud of what he achieves.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Norwood Football Netball Club (@norwoodfnc)

Although no longer responsible for Piastri’s race-to-race preparation, Keedle said the pair have kept up their easy-going friendship — one built over years of travel, training blocks and long F1 seasons.

“Yeah bromance. Yeah,” he laughed when asked how their communication works now.

“He’s so busy. Formula 1 drivers are so busy, especially when you’re fighting at the top end of a championship and especially when you’re in a big team like McLaren.

“So he needs to have his space and focus on his work.”

He said they still chat often, though rarely about racing.

“We talk regularly, but we talk about random things like Australia beating the English [in cricket],” he said.

“We talk about all sorts of sports and cars and normal things that normal people talk about. Not just racing.”

With two rounds left in the 2025 championship, Keedle believes Piastri remains capable of overturning the deficit in the standings.

“Of course. Absolutely he can,” he said.

“I hope that there’s still a few twists and tails in what has been a pretty exciting season.

“But Australia loves an underdog story and he’s so talented that, yeah, of course he can.”