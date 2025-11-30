Fresh from dominating the Sprint earlier in the day, Piastri delivered a stunning 1m19.387s to secure his sixth pole of the season and his first top-three start since Singapore, edging Norris by just over a tenth after the Briton abandoned his final push lap.

The result gives the 24-year-old a critical platform as he attempts to close a 22-point deficit and delay Norris’ first title coronation.

Should Piastri fail to win on Sunday, he must finish within three points of his teammate to keep the championship alive heading into Abu Dhabi.

Piastri said the lap felt special not just because of the stakes, but because Lusail’s layout demands absolute commitment.

“It’s just the circuit,” he said when asked by SkySportsF1 why it had been the most fun he has had in an F1 car.

“I think also probably the satisfaction of being on pole helps obviously. But it’s an amazing circuit to drive.

“The high speed corners are right on the edge of being flat out or not, which there’s some tracks we go to where there’s some reasonably big corners that are flat out.

“But this is really kind of on the edge of, can you do it flat out or not? And you never gain much time by doing that, but it always feels satisfying when you can.

“So it’s just an awesome track for an F1 car.”

He added that even without pole, Lusail is a circuit that naturally suits him, offering the high-grip conditions he thrives on and which have underpinned one of his strongest performances this year.

Piastri also reflected on the Sprint earlier in the day, in which he led from the start, highlighting the importance of clean air at the front.

“Keeping the lead helps a lot in terms of the clean air,” he explained.

“I’ve not gone through the Sprint too much to be honest. Just trying to focus on the qualifying session we had. But I think everything was under control in the Sprint.

“So just focussing on how we can get a good start again and hopefully more of the same.”

Asked about starting alongside Norris on the “dirty” side of the grid, Piastri was cautious, leaving the question open for race day.

“I don’t know. We’ll find out tomorrow,” he said.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella praised the calm execution from both McLaren drivers and said the team’s work overnight had paid off, particularly in braking stability.

“First of all a positive day so far with the win in the sprint and the pole position, actually locking in the first row,” he said.

“The car wasn’t stable enough in braking. So I think the drivers and the engineers have done a good job of identifying the way to improve stability on the car.

“And this was then exploited by Lando and Oscar this evening to pull off some competitive laps.”

Stella added that the margin between the pair was typically razor-thin, praising Piastri’s resurgence after a difficult run of form this weekend.

“He’s been doing very well. Oscar. Very solid,” he said.

He noted that despite the front-row lockout, McLaren must prepare for a three-way fight at the front on Sunday.

“We have to look also at what Verstappen will be able to do because he wasn’t very far today at all,” he said.

“So I think we look forward to an interesting race.”