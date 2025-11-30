Launching cleanly from pole, the Australian controlled the race from lights to flag, leading all 19 laps and finishing 4.3s clear of George Russell, with Norris rounding out the podium in third.

It was a display of authority reminiscent of Piastri’s 2023 breakthrough at the same circuit — further cementing Lusail as a venue where he consistently excels.

Piastri’s third career Sprint victory — all of them at Lusail — arrived at a pivotal moment in his late-season title push, with the result trimming the deficit to Norris to 22 points, with 50 still on offer across the remaining two rounds.

Max Verstappen also made early progress, surging from sixth to fourth by the end of the opening lap and applying pressure on Norris in the early phase of the race.

Despite a couple of committed lunges into Turn 1, the Red Bull driver could not force an overtake, ultimately settling for fourth — a result that leaves him 25 points behind Norris and three behind Piastri in the standings.

Piastri’s only moment of concern came in the closing laps when he reported vibrations, but the issue did little to hamper his pace or his control of the race.

He said that he had been happy so far with the performance of the weekend.

“It’s been a good weekend so far,” he said.

“I think everything went smoothly in the Sprint there.

“So, yeah, happy with how it’s been so far. I just need to keep it rolling.”

Piastri added that while he expected rivals to find more pace across qualifying and the grand prix, McLaren’s strong baseline gave him confidence heading into the rest of the weekend.

“Ideally if we can find more pace, I think you know, everyone slowly finds a little bit more through Sprint weekends,” he explained.

“So you got to try and get every bit out of the car that you can.

“But yeah, we’ll try our best to do that. But I think our base performance seems very strong around here, so it’s more just tuning rather than trying to reinvent the wheel.”

Russell, meanwhile, experienced a largely uneventful but well-managed run to second.

The Mercedes driver never mounted a challenge on Piastri, instead spending the early laps ensuring Norris remained behind after the McLaren initially clung to DRS range.

The pair came close to contact into Turn 1 at the start — the only real flashpoint between them in an otherwise quiet contest.

Russell revealed after the race he struggled for grip late in the race due to front-left tyre wear, making his second place a relief as much as an achievement.

“It was a good race, good to get P2,” he said.

“We obviously know these guys are really quick, but those last two laps was a real struggle.

“This track’s so quick. It is one of the most fun tracks to drive, and it is obviously brutal on the tyres on the car.

“So, yeah, glad to bring it home.”

Norris said he was satisfied with third and insisted his focus had already shifted to grand prix qualifying, where he hopes to tighten the gap to his teammate before Sunday’s race.

“I mean, you know, George was almost on pole. He’s showing that the Mercedes is quick and he’s doing a very, very good job. So I think it’ll be close,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s going to be an easy one. But the team have also given us a very good car once again. As they always do this year.

“It’s been quick. It’s a hell of a lap around here in qualifying. So I’m looking forward to it.”

As is typical for Lusail, overtaking proved difficult, leaving much of the midfield locked in a high-speed procession.

Yuki Tsunoda crossed the line fifth but dropped behind after a five-second penalty for exceeding track limits. He was soon reinstated to fifth when Kimi Antonelli — briefly elevated to P5 — received his own matching penalty.

Antonelli had produced one of only two on-track overtakes, capitalising on a Fernando Alonso error on Lap 13 when the Spaniard ran wide and compromised his exit onto the main straight.

Alonso ultimately finished seventh, just ahead of fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who claimed the final point in eighth.

The only other successful pass came from Charles Leclerc, who overtook Liam Lawson for 13th. The Ferrari driver endured a woeful evening, sliding off track multiple times and tumbling down the order from his ninth-place grid slot to finish 13th. Lawson followed him home in 14th after gaining two positions over the 19 laps.

The Kiwi had started last after qualifying 16th, with four drivers electing to begin from the pit lane. Lewis Hamilton, Lance Stroll and Alpine pair Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto all took overnight repairs, consigning them to the final four positions at the flag.

Attention now shifts to grand prix qualifying, with cars returning to the track at 9pm local time (5am AEDT).