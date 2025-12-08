His third place at Yas Marina — earned through an aggressive recovery drive after slipping behind Oscar Piastri on lap one and dropping into traffic after his first stop — was enough to secure the crown by just two points over Max Verstappen and 13 over his teammate.

It brings the debate into focus: does his season stack up as that of a deserving champion?

Norris’ campaign was built on outright speed and steady pressure. His seven victories matched Piastri’s tally and left him only one behind Verstappen, and he led the standings early before a mid-year slump dropped him 34 points behind Piastri after his Zandvoort retirement.

From there he mounted a measured comeback, clawing back ground race by race and ultimately regaining the championship lead in Mexico City — a position he never surrendered.

The turning point, Norris said, came after a difficult start to the year, in which he failed to match the pace and form of Piastri.

“I’ve certainly had some fortune this year but I’ve certainly had a fair share of tough moments,” he admitted, adding that he “lost a little bit of belief” before finding rhythm in the second half of the season.

His fightback came as Verstappen surged into form, transforming the final run-in into a tight, high-pressure battle between three drivers separated by only a handful of points.

Critics questioned whether McLaren’s so-called “papaya rules” tilted the balance in his favour, but McLaren CEO Zak Brown rejected the suggestion, praising both drivers for handling a title fight fought within one garage.

Norris, for his part, held firm under scrutiny and pressure — especially in Abu Dhabi, where anything less than third would have cost him the title.

The result makes him Britain’s 11th world champion and McLaren’s first since Lewis Hamilton in 2008, a milestone that carried clear emotional weight.

“It’s a long journey,” a tearful Norris said after stepping from the car.

“For me to feel like I can bring something back to them… I’m very proud.”

And after a season defined by speed, resilience and a comeback under immense pressure, the debate over how fully he earned it is already beginning.

So we’re asking: Is Lando Norris a deserving champion?