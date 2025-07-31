Provost succeeds Luca de Meo, who resigned earlier this month during the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

He previously served as Renault Group’s Chief Procurement, Partnerships and Public Affairs Officer, bringing more than two decades of experience within the organisation to the top role.

In a statement, Provost expressed his appreciation for the opportunity.

“It is with pride and gratitude that I welcome my appointment,” he said. “I would like to warmly thank my President, Jean-Dominique Senard and the Board of Directors for the trust they have placed in me.

“I have a special thought for the teams across the Group who have supported me throughout these past 23 years.

“I will dedicate all my energy and passion to contributing – alongside our 100,000 employees, our dealers, suppliers, and partners – to the development of our Group, one of the flagships of French industry for the past 127 years.”

He also pointed to Renault’s strengths as key pillars of its future success.

“These will be invaluable assets as we accelerate our transformation in an increasingly demanding environment for our industry,” he added. “You can count on my commitment and determination to write the next page of our history together.”

Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard welcomed the appointment, praising Provost’s leadership and experience.

““I am confident that Francois Provost will lead the Group with discernment and determination in an environment that demands both rigor in execution, strategic vision and the ability to innovate.” Senard said.

“At Renault Group, there is no place for the status quo.

“Thanks to his expertise and knowledge of the company, we will be able to complete the implementation of our strategic plan, finalise the terms of the next one, and ensure its successful execution.

“I sincerely look forward to working with him.”

Senard also thanked Duncan Minto for serving as interim CEO following de Meo’s departure.

The leadership change comes amid a tough season for Renault’s F1 outfit, Alpine, which sits last in the Constructors’ Championship with just 20 points, 15 behind ninth-placed Haas.

The team has undergone several changes in 2025 following the departure of team principal Oliver Oakes in May, with executive advisor Flavio Briatore stepping in to oversee operations.

Steve Nielsen will join as Managing Director from September, while ex-Ferrari aerodynamicist Kris Midgley returns as Head of Aerodynamic Development. Former Visa executive Guy Martin has also been appointed Global Marketing Director.

Alpine is also preparing for a major technical overhaul in 2026, when it will become a Mercedes customer, marking the first time since 1988 that Renault-built engines will not appear on the F1 grid.