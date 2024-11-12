In July, then team boss Bruno Famin admitted a project was underway to assess Groupe Renault’s ongoing involvement as a power unit manufacturer beyond F1’s current regulation set.

It was subsequently announced in October that the French manufacturer would indeed scale back its involvement to be purely operate the team out of Enstone.

That saw it enter the market for a power unit supply, with Mercedes quickly emerging as favourite.

A deal between Alpine and Mercedes has now been announced.

“BWT Alpine Formula One Team, Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains, and Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix have entered into Power Unit and Gearbox Agreements from the start of the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship,” a short statement from Alpine confirmed.

“The multi-year agreement will see Mercedes-Benz supply BWT Alpine Formula One Team with Power Units for the duration of the new regulation era, from 2026 until at least 2030.

“Alongside the Power Unit, BWT Alpine Formula One Team will also be supplied with Mercedes gearboxes from the 2026 season.

“The team remains focused on performing in the strongest way possible in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.”

Signing a deal with Mercedes was a key task given to consultant Flavio Briatore by Renault CEO Luca de Meo when the controversial Italian joined the squad in June.

For Alpine, the switch is a logical one as, having slashed its spend on a power unit program, the relationship with Mercedes sees it link up with a supplier that boasts a strong track record with hybird engines.

Mercedes has proved well versed in working with customer teams, having supplied Aston Martin, Williams, and McLaren in recent seasons.

The relationship with Aston Martin will conclude at the end of next season however, freeing capacity for Alpine.

It will be a valuable addition for Mercedes in a new power unit regulation era, offering it more data than any of its rival manufacturers.

That could translate into an early competitive advantage in an era when half of the car’s power will come from the electrical system.

Logistically it also offers a simpler solution for Alpine, with Mercedes HPP based in Brixworth, less than 50 miles from Alpine’s Enstone base.

Renault will continue to supply power units throughout 2025 at which point its engine program, located in Viry, France, will end.