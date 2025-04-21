Oscar Piastri won the race, taking the lead through the pit stop sequence after Max Verstappen was forced to serve a five-second penalty.

Verstappen was pinged for leaving the track at the first corner of the race as he battled with Piastri, the McLaren driver having jumped well to seize the inside line.

Charles Leclerc hung on to finish third from a fast-charging Lando Norris, who rose from sixth on the grid.

A two-stop strategy for Jack Doohan failed to net results as he saw the flag in 17th, the Australian one of three to gamble on an early stop under an opening lap Safety Car.

That was triggered when Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly crashed after making contact at Turn 4.

Liam Lawson saw the chequered flag 11th, one spot behind his Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar, but a 10s penalty for leaving the track while battling with Doohan dropped him to 12th.