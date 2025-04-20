Max Verstappen made the difference in Qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to steal top spot away from McLaren.

Oscar Piastri will line up second, his best a tenth off Verstappen’s final effort, while Lando Norris crashed out of Qualifying 3 and will start 10th.

Liam Lawson lines up 12th after out-qualifying his Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar for the first time while Jack Doohan will start 17th for Alpine.