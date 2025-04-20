Max Verstappen made the difference in Qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to steal top spot away from McLaren.
Oscar Piastri will line up second, his best a tenth off Verstappen’s final effort, while Lando Norris crashed out of Qualifying 3 and will start 10th.
Liam Lawson lines up 12th after out-qualifying his Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar for the first time while Jack Doohan will start 17th for Alpine.
|1. Max Verstappen
(Red Bull – Honda)
|2. Oscar Piastri
(McLaren – Mercedes)
|3. George Russell
(Mercedes)
|4. Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)
|5. Kimi Antonelli
(Mercedes)
|6. Carlos Sainz
(Williams – Mercedes)
|7. Lewis Hamilton
(Ferrari)
|8. Yuki Tsunoda
(Red Bull – Honda)
|9. Pierre Gasly
(Alpine – Renault)
|10. Lando Norris
(McLaren – Mercedes)
|11. Alex Albon
(Williams – Mercedes)
|12. Liam Lawson
(Racing Bulls – Honda)
|13. Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin – Mercedes)
|14. Isack Hadjar
(Racing Bulls – Honda)
|15. Oliver Bearman
(Haas – Ferrari)
|16. Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin – Mercedes)
|17. Jack Doohan
(Alpine – Renault)
|18. Nico Hulkenberg
(Sauber – Ferrari)
|19. Esteban Ocon
(Haas – Ferrari)
|20. Gabriel Bortoleto
(Sauber – Ferrari)
