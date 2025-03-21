Lewis Hamilton claimed a surprise Sprint pole ahead of Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri in China.
Jack Doohan and Liam Lawson both fell at the first hurdle, the Red Bull driver 20th and last after a wild slide on what would have been his final flying lap.
According to Alpine, Doohan struck traffic on his final lap which prevented him from improving.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Diff
|SQ1
|SQ2
|SQ3
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|15
|1:31.212s
|1:31.384s
|1:30.849s
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull – Honda
|12
|0.018s
|1:31.916s
|1:31.521s
|1:30.867s
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren – Mercedes
|13
|0.080s
|1:31.723s
|1:31.362s
|1:30.929s
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|15
|0.208s
|1:31.518s
|1:31.561s
|1:31.057s
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|18
|0.320s
|1:31.952s
|1:31.346s
|1:31.169s
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren – Mercedes
|13
|0.544s
|1:31.396s
|1:31.174s
|1:31.393s
|7
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|17
|0.889s
|1:31.999s
|1:31.475s
|1:31.738s
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|12
|0.924s
|1:32.316s
|1:31.794s
|1:31.773s
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams – Mercedes
|14
|1.003s
|1:32.462s
|1:31.539s
|1:31.852s
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|12
|1.133s
|1:32.327s
|1:31.742s
|1:31.982s
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|8
|1:32.121s
|1:31.815s
|12
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas – Ferrari
|9
|1:32.269s
|1:31.978s
|13
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams – Mercedes
|10
|1:32.457s
|1:32.325s
|14
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber – Ferrari
|12
|1:32.539s
|1:32.564s
|15
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|8
|1:32.171s
|0:00.000s
|16
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine – Renault
|6
|1:32.575s
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine – Renault
|6
|1:32.640s
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas – Ferrari
|6
|1:32.651s
|19
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber – Ferrari
|6
|1:32.675s
|20
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull – Honda
|5
|1:32.729s