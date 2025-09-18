Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Mtshavheni confirmed that the government’s preferred project is being led by Kyalami 9 Hours CEO Tom Pearson-Adams, which would see the historic track host a future Grand Prix.

The initiative, one of three proposals submitted to a government-appointed Bid Steering Committee earlier this year, follows the FIA’s approval in June to upgrade Kyalami to Grade 1 standards.

Mtshavheni highlighted the project’s private-sector support, stating that it “will contribute to job creation and economic development” if successful.

While the backing from private investors is strong, the lack of direct government funding is seen as a notable drawback, with Formula One Management emphasising that state involvement remains a key factor when evaluating new events.

The government’s backing of the Kyalami bid as their preferred option does not guarantee F1 will return, and it only provides a slight advantage over the other three competing bids.

Critics point to disjointed planning and conflicting interests within the country as potential hurdles.

Other South African proposals, such as the Cape Town Grand Prix — which plans to use a 5.7km street circuit in the city’s Green Point region— have also raised concerns over the bidding process.

Igshaan Almay, CEO of the Cape Town project, described the R10 million ($864,000 AUD) deposit and tight submission timeline for the bids as “a flawed process.”

Africa remains a high priority for F1’s expansion, though several international projects are further advanced.

Thailand is targeting a 2028 debut in Bangkok with strong government investment, while Portugal and Turkey are also being considered.

The existing Spanish GP could rotate out temporarily, and the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin is nearing a contract renewal, limiting openings for new events.

Meanwhile, Imola’s future on the F1 schedule remains under discussion.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix ran its last event this year and will be replaced by Madrid in 2026, though the Italian track is listed as a reserve venue.

Talks with F1 officials could see Imola return as a rotating event, potentially alternating with Belgium from 2027 and hosting races in 2028 and 2030.