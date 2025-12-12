On Wednesday, Doohan crashed at the second Degner (Turn 9) and backed his car into the wall.

On Thursday, he suffered a similar fate, going off at the first Degner (Turn 8) before nosing into the wall.

The crash broke the front nose off his Dallara. Doohan’s car was recovered and returned to the pit lane, where it was promptly fixed.

The Australian returned to the track inside the final hour of Thursday afternoon’s session.

Doohan was 18th out of 23 drivers after the morning session, clocking a 1:39.189s to end up 1.748s behind pacesetter Tadasuke Makino on a 1:37.441s for Dandelion Racing.

Doohan, driving the #3 car, completed 26 laps in the morning and set his fastest lap on the 24th lap. His Kondo Racing off-sider Luke Browning was 20th and 2.204s off the fastest time.

In the afternoon, Doohan completed 29 laps with his quickest on lap 27 – a 1:39.299s to end up 20th and 1.891s off Nirei Fukuzuki of Rookie Racing on a 1:37.221s.

Super Formula testing at Suzuka will conclude on Friday.