It makes for four such stoppages already this weekend in Suzuka after two fires ignited during Free Practice 2 on Friday.

Dry grass and sparks from the cars are thought to have triggered the blazes, which have all been quickly managed.

However, in order to extinguish them, track workers must enter the race track, forcing officials to halt the action.

In response to Friday’s interruptions, the FIA announced the circuit would cut the grass as short as possible and remove dried grass from the affected areas.

The grass was also dampened around the circuit ahead of Free Practice 3.

However, another fire broke out just six minutes into proceedings on Saturday, this time on the run out of the hairpin.

Later in the session, another caught light on the approach to 130R, likely caused when Gabriel Bortoleto dropped a wheel off track as he approached the fearsome left-hander.

In response, the FIA issued a short statement confirming the action that will be taken to reduce the chance of a repeat in Qualifying.

“Ahead of Qualifying, all available time and resources will be focused on further dampening the grass before the session,” it announced.

There is little track activity ahead of Qualifying, which begins at 15:00 local time, with only Ferrari Challenge Japan set to head out for its first race of the weekend.

Scheduled to start at 13:10 local time, it is set to conclude at 13:45 after which there is nothing on track prior to F1’s return.

McLaren heads into the qualifying hour favourites after strong pace throughout the interrupted practice sessions.