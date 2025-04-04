Lando Norris topped the session though McLaren didn’t show its full hand in the opening hour of running.; Oscar Piastri was over a second slower than this teammate.

Yuki Tsunoda did well on debut for Red Bull, setting the sixth fastest time to sit only a tenth back from Max Verstappen over a single lap.

A conservative approach for Liam Lawson saw him 13th best for Racing Bulls, his best 0.987s off the outright pace and around 0.3s away from teammate Isack Hadjar.

Jack Doohan sat the session out in place of Ryo Hirakawa, the Japanese driver 12th fastest, quicker than Pierre Gasly in the other Alpine.