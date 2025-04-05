Two more grass fires, bringing the weekend’s total to four, interrupted the session twice.

The second fire saw the session aborted as there was not enough time to have running resume.

That left Lando Norris fastest from Oscar Piastri. The McLaren pair is again the class of the field ahead of George Russell’s Mercedes.

Yuki Tsunoda was again encouragingly close to Max Verstappen while Liam Lawson was only three-tenths away from Isack Hadjar in the Racing Bulls.

Jack Doohan also bounced back after his Friday off to sit 14th fastest, though eight-tenths shy of his Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly.