Two more grass fires, bringing the weekend’s total to four, interrupted the session twice.
The second fire saw the session aborted as there was not enough time to have running resume.
That left Lando Norris fastest from Oscar Piastri. The McLaren pair is again the class of the field ahead of George Russell’s Mercedes.
Yuki Tsunoda was again encouragingly close to Max Verstappen while Liam Lawson was only three-tenths away from Isack Hadjar in the Racing Bulls.
Jack Doohan also bounced back after his Friday off to sit 14th fastest, though eight-tenths shy of his Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Diff
|Best
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren – Mercedes
|17
|1:27.965s
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren – Mercedes
|17
|0.026s
|1:27.991s
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|15
|0.112s
|1:28.077s
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|13
|0.449s
|1:28.414s
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull – Honda
|21
|0.532s
|1:28.497s
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|13
|0.559s
|1:28.524s
|7
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams – Mercedes
|19
|0.589s
|1:28.554s
|8
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine – Renault
|15
|0.638s
|1:28.603s
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull – Honda
|15
|0.820s
|1:28.785s
|10
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|16
|0.821s
|1:28.786s
|11
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams – Mercedes
|22
|0.881s
|1:28.846s
|12
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|19
|1.139s
|1:29.104s
|13
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|20
|1.161s
|1:29.126s
|14
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine – Renault
|15
|1.802s
|1:29.767s
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|17
|1.807s
|1:29.772s
|16
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas – Ferrari
|17
|2.119s
|1:30.084s
|17
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber – Ferrari
|13
|2.169s
|1:30.134s
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas – Ferrari
|17
|2.218s
|1:30.183s
|19
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|16
|2.302s
|1:30.267s
|20
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber – Ferrari
|17
|2.656s
|1:30.621s