The 13-season F1 veteran, who is currently Mercedes’ test and reserve driver, is set to return full-time in 2026 with Cadillac’s new F1 team alongside Sergio Perez.

Reflecting on his current role, Bottas told Speedcafe at the Singapore Grand Prix that being off the grid has offered him insight into the sport he once only experienced from behind the wheel.

“I feel like I appreciate the sport much more now than I probably did earlier,” he said.

“Being on the side, you realise how cool it is and how lucky the 20 drivers are to be there.”

He added that observing every session, from garage communications to factory support, has provided a deeper understanding of how a team operates.

“Especially helping build a new team,” Bottas noted.

Bottas’ focus is now firmly on the Cadillac project, which will launch a completely new car and operation next year, with his role officially beginning on January 1.

He described the first test as a major milestone.

“It’s going to be a big moment for everyone when the car gets to the track and actually runs,” he said, while also looking forward to his competitive debut in Melbourne.

“I will enjoy a lot of it for sure. I’ll be back, and I feel like I appreciate the sport much more now than I probably did earlier.”

Bottas spent his last three seasons racing with Alfa Romeo and Sauber, with the team opting not to renew his contract at the end of 2024.

The 36-year-old previously described his time at the team as challenging, reinforcing his resolve to pursue the Cadillac opportunity.

“My years at Sauber weren’t the most enjoyable,” he explained.

“There was good moments as well and I have good memories, but maybe some things happen for a reason.

“This opened up and time will show you if it’s the right thing, but at this point, I feel like 100 percent.”

Despite limited track time this season, he has kept himself relevant and ready.

Bottas admitted that he was “very close” to driving in Baku last month when regular Mercedes driver George Russell was unwell, being updated and prepped to race right up until an hour before the first practice session on Friday.

He added that opportunities like that and his role across 2025 have helped keep him fit and ready to race whenever needed across his reserve roles with Mercedes, McLaren, and Williams.

“For me, it’s nothing new,” he explained.

“I’ve been racing 12 years, so it’s kind of normal routine. And physically, yes, well I just keep as ready as I can.

“Having this role for me this year was what I had to do. Be at every race. Be up to date with and how the sport is evolving.”

Looking ahead to the 2026 regulations, which will see a raft of new engine and technical changes, Bottas expects some differences but believes racing will remain dynamic.

“Corner speeds are a bit slower than now, but times might be slower than now, by the end of the first year we’ll be really close to where we are now,” he said.

He also highlighted opportunities for strategic variation with the battery systems.

“The racing will be a bit more dynamic with the battery, because we can actually make a much bigger difference in the volume of the charging than now,” he added.

Bottas also spoke about the importance of reliability in a brand-new team.

“If you don’t finish the races, you can have a fast car, it doesn’t matter,” he said.

“We want results obviously rather sooner than later, but in the end there’s no rush.

“There’s so much to build and to learn before the results will come.”

Away from the technical side, Bottas admitted he has missed the thrill of racing itself while on the sidelines in 2025.

“Just the thrill of the last part of qualifying. The thrill of the race start. The whole procedure of preparing for a race weekend. And yes, spending time in the car, those are the main bits,” he said.