The pair, both race winners who were left without seats after the 2024 season, will spearhead the new operation when it joins the grid as the sport’s 11th team.

Between them, Perez and Bottas have over 500 starts, more than 100 podiums and 16 race victories.

Bottas, who has spent 2025 as Mercedes’ test and reserve driver, said he was excited to help build the team towards long-term success.

“From the moment I began speaking with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, I felt something different – something ambitious but also grounded,” Bottas said. “This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision.

“It’s not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1 grid.”

The Finnish driver said he saw the same level of professionalism at Cadillac as with his previous teams, which included Williams, Mercedes and Sauber.

“I’ve had the honour of working with some of the best teams in the world, and I can already see the same professionalism and hunger here,” he added.

“This is an iconic brand with a big legacy in American motorsport, and to be a part of the story as it enters the world stage of F1 is incredibly special for me.

“I’m looking forward to representing the American spirit of racing on the greatest circuits in the world. I’d also like to thank Mercedes for their unwavering support and sportsmanship in facilitating such an exciting step.”

Perez, who was let go by Red Bull at the end of 2024 after four seasons with the team, said the opportunity marks “an incredibly exciting new chapter” in his career.

“From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project. It’s an honor to be part of a building a team that can develop together so that, in time, we will fight at the very front,” he said.

“Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport, and to help bring such a fantastic company to Formula 1 is a huge responsibility, one I’m confident of taking on. I’m proud to be part of such an ambitious and meaningful project from the very beginning.”

The announcement was made with a stylised video released on social media, introduced by actor Keanu Reeves, who has also signed on to host a documentary following the team in its first season in the sport.

In the Matrix-inspired clip, Reeves said: “Few are called. Fewer still are chosen. Do you want the spotlight or the legacy it leaves behind?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cadillac Formula 1 Team (@cadillacf1)

“The godfathers of American glory. The rock stars of culture. Cadillac has defined the road, and now, the fastest roads of all. Not for a season, but for a future.

“A man has but one destiny. But destinies are written together.”

The drivers then removed their helmets to reveal themselves as Cadillac’s inaugural line-up, with Reeves adding: “We’ve been expecting you.”

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon described the signings as “a bold signal of intent,” noting their experience and ability to help shape a team from scratch.

“Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent,” he said.

“They’ve seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1. But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team.

“Their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life.”

Cadillac’s entry has been one of the sport’s most anticipated stories in 2025, with the General Motors brand building its operation across three bases in Indiana, North Carolina and Silverstone.

It will be the first new team to join the grid since Haas in 2016.