The 22-year-old French driver steps up from Mercedes’ Junior Program to take on an expanded position with Mercedes, forming part of the group of drivers working across simulator development and supporting the team both at the factory and trackside.

Pin will attend several Grands Prix during the 2026 season and act as a support and sounding board for Mercedes’ F1 Academy driver, who is yet to be announced.

She will also combine the role with a racing programme that is yet to be revealed.

Her promotion follows a standout F1 Academy campaign in 2025, where she secured the championship with four wins and four additional podiums.

“I’m very proud and grateful to take on the role of Development Driver with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team,” Pin said.

“My two years as part of the Junior Program have helped me grow as a driver and this is a fantastic next step in my career.

“I’m excited to keep working with everyone at Brackley and Brixworth and progressing toward future opportunities, both on and off track.”

She also acknowledged F1 Academy ahead of receiving her winner’s trophy at the Autosport Awards in London.

“I also want to say a big thank you to everyone at F1 Academy in helping me reach this position,” she added.

“The series provides a brilliant platform for female drivers, and I am honoured to be collecting the championship trophy this evening.

“As I continue my own journey in motorsport, I know there will be more incredible women following in my wheel tracks and I wish them all the very best of luck for the season ahead.”

Mercedes team representative Bradley Lord said the step up reflected more than just Pin’s on-track results.

“In her two years within our F1 Academy team, she combined dedication, speed, and race-craft with strong technical feedback and engineering knowledge – culminating in her championship success last season,” Lord said.

“These skills are vital to progress up the motorsport ladder and this new role will help Doriane continue to grow and develop as a driver on her motorsport journey.”

Pin’s latest promotion continues a career that began in karting in 2013 before progressing through sports cars and endurance racing, including success in Ferrari Challenge Europe, a class win at the Spa 24 Hours, and a podium finish in LMP2 at the World Endurance Championship’s Sebring round, prior to her switch to single-seaters.