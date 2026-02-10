Aston Martin revealed its livery in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia as part of a collaboration with title sponsor Aramco.

The reveal comes after a slightly delayed start to the season, having missed a day of testing at Barcelona, Spain.

Aston Martin makes a bold move in 2026, swapping Mercedes for Honda.

With testing set to continue in Bahrain, a show car was used for the launch.

Drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were in attendance for the reveal, alongside team principal Adrian Newey, and team owner Lawrence Stroll.

Advertisements

“2026 is a rare moment in Formula 1 because, for the first time, the chassis and power unit regulations have changed together,” said Newey.

“With brand new regulations, the best philosophy is never immediately obvious, and your understanding evolves as the car develops.

“With the AMR26 we’ve taken a holistic approach: it’s not about one standout component, but how the full package works together.

“The focus has been on strong fundamentals, development potential, and a car that Lance and Fernando can hopefully extract performance from consistently.”

The 2026 season begins in earnest on March 5-8 with the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.