The licensing agreement with Meccano will see a highly detailed 1:8-scale construction set released globally from August 2026.

Manufactured and distributed by Addo Play, the model is inspired by the AMR25 and is aimed squarely at adult fans and experienced builders.

The Meccano Pro set will feature a range of working mechanical elements, including functional steering, a fully working engine and moveable DRS, offering what the team describes as an “immersive, engineering-focused build experience.”

It marks both Meccano’s first licensed product since Addo Play took control of the brand in 2025 and the first time an F1 team has partnered with Meccano on an official product.

Aston Martin’s head of licensing and merchandising Matt Chapman said the project aligns closely with its technical DNA, translating the complexity of its F1 machinery into a hands-on experience for fans away from the circuit.

“Engineering excellence sits at the heart of everything we do at Aston Martin Aramco,” he said.

“Our license agreement with Meccano allows us to translate the complexity of our race car into a tangible experience for fans, celebrating both innovation and craftsmanship in a unique and engaging way.

“We are also proud that we are the first Formula 1 team to collaborate with Meccano on a licensed product.”

Addo Play co-founders Dave Martin and Mary Price described the partnership as a significant step for the iconic construction brand as it expands into the premium adult market.

“This collaboration represents an important step in the evolution of Meccano under Addo Play,” they said.

“It has been fantastic working with Aston Martin Aramco, and the great partnership and strong collaboration behind the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Car x Meccano Pro showcases our commitment to premium engineering builds for fans and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for licensed products within Meccano portfolio.”

The model will be showcased publicly at the Nuremberg International Toy Fair later this month, ahead of its global launch in August.

The Meccano partnership follows a growing trend of F1 teams aligning with major toy brands, after the sport’s LEGO collaboration proved a commercial success following its launch in 2025.