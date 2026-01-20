Aston Martin and Mercedes had shared safety car duties since 2021, ending the German marque’s long-standing monopoly that dated back to 1996.

But Aston Martin’s agreement concluded at the end of the 2025 season, clearing the way for Mercedes to resume full responsibility across all 24 races in 2026.

In a statement confirming its exit, Aston Martin said it was “grateful” for its time in the sport supplying both the Safety and Medical Car.

“Aston Martin’s agreement with Formula 1 to provide the Official FIA Safety and Medical Car concluded at the end of the 2025 season,” the statement read.

“Having amplified the brand’s return to F1, we are grateful for the association and success of holding this critical role on the grid for the past five years.”

Aston Martin’s time as a safety car supplier proved contentious, particularly in its early years.

The original Vantage F1 Edition was criticised within the paddock for being heavier and significantly less powerful than the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series it alternated with, leading to concerns about its ability to control the pace of the field.

Those concerns came to a head publicly at the 2022 Australian Grand Prix, when Max Verstappen delivered a blunt assessment of the car’s performance.

“The safety car was driving so slow, it was like a turtle. Unbelievable,” he said.

“To drive 140km/h [87mph] on the back straight, there was not a damaged car, so I don’t understand why we have to drive so slowly. We have to investigate.”

Aston Martin responded with a series of upgrades. A revised Vantage was introduced for the 2024 season, lifting power to 656bhp thanks to changes including larger turbochargers, improved cooling and new camshafts.

Further refinements followed, with an upgraded Vantage S debuting during last year’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Alongside its safety car programme, Aston Martin also supplied F1’s medical car in the form of the DBX707, a high-performance SUV producing close to 700bhp.

Mercedes will now take on full responsibility for supplying both the safety and medical cars throughout the 2026 season, continuing with the AMG GT Black Series and a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S–based medical car.

Bernd Maylander will remain at the wheel of the safety car, a role he has held since 2000.