The German manufacturer unveiled the R26 at a spectacular launch event in Berlin, marking Audi Revolut F1 Team’s first season on the Formula 1 grid as a full works operation in 2026.

Revealed at Kraftwerk Berlin through an immersive light and sound showcase, the black, silver and red livery reflects Audi’s new design philosophy while celebrating the brand’s rich motorsport heritage.

Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto will race for Audi in its maiden Formula 1 campaign.