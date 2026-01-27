At just 17, Slater boasts an impressive junior career, having won the CIK-FIA Karting World and European Championships before progressing seamlessly into single-seaters, claiming F4 titles in the United Arab Emirates and Italy.

Most recently, he secured the Formula Regional European Championship, taking multiple victories and rookie of the year honours in his maiden campaign.

Slater is three rounds into New Zealand’s Formula Regional Oceania Trophy, and is second in the standings ahead of the season finale this weekend at Highlands Motorsport Park.

This year, he will compete full-time in the FIA Formula 3 Championship with Trident Motorsport.

He made his series debut last year with AIX Racing in Bahrain, impressively finishing second in the Sprint Race, and also raced in Belgium with Hitech TGR, where he claimed Sprint pole but dropped back due to tyre wear and track limit penalties.

The Brit said he was looking forward to working with Audi as he pursued his dream of reaching F1.

“It’s an incredible honour to be the first driver selected for the Audi Driver Development Program,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audi Revolut F1 Team (@audif1)

“Audi is a brand with a legendary motorsport history, and to have their trust and support at this crucial stage of my career is a dream come true.

“Joining forces with a respected team like Trident Motorsport for Formula 3 and having the backing of Audi Revolut F1 Team is a massive opportunity.

“I am fully focused on working hard and making the most of this pivotal step towards my goal of reaching Formula 1.”

Director of the Driver Development Program Allan McNish praised Slater’s talent and mindset.

“In Freddie, we see the immense potential of a future star,” he said.

“His track record is remarkable, but more importantly, he possesses the focus, determination, and willingness to learn that are essential for reaching the pinnacle of our sport.

“He is the ideal candidate to be the first signing of the Audi Driver Development Program, and we are committed to providing him with the tools, mentorship, and support he needs to succeed as he steps up to Formula 3 with Trident Motorsport.

“This is the first step in building our future on and off the track.”