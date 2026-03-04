In a statement to Speedcafe, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation confirmed mechanical issues precluded the car from demonstrations at Albert Park.

The V10-powered Formula 1 car was to take part in demonstrations on Thursday and Friday.

Instead, a 1988 Larousse Lola LC88 will take to Albert Park.

“Due to mechanical issues with the 2001 Jaguar-Cosworth R2 V10, the scheduled appearances for Thursday and Friday will no longer take place,” a statement read.

“Unfortunately, the car could not be fixed in time and was also the only running V10 in Australia.

“To replace the V10 demonstration and ensure fans still get to see and hear an epic F1 car of a past era, we have secured the 1988 Lola Larousse Cosworth V8.



“Driven by Philippe Alliot in the 1988 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, the car features a 3.5-litre Cosworth V8 engine which produces more than 550 horsepower.”

The demonstration will take place on Thursday at 4:20pm AEDT and Friday at 11:40am AEDT.