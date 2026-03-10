The incident is alleged to have taken place inside the Albert Park paddock on Sunday.

Speedcafe observed an individual being arrested in the paddock on Sunday, with the person escorted away by authorities.

A member of one F1 team told Speedcafe the individual had allegedly been caught stealing items from multiple teams across the paddock area.

In a statement provided to Speedcafe, Victoria Police confirmed a man had been charged in relation to the alleged incident.

“A man has been charged following an alleged theft from a sporting event in Albert Park on 8 March,” it read.

Advertisements

“It is alleged the man stole several event passes from the Aughtie Drive event, valued at up to $30K before being arrested just after 2pm.

“A 40-year-old Elwood man has been charged with theft, burglary and make false document (sic).

“He was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 21 September.”

Aughtie Drive is the road on which much of the Albert Park Street Circuit is built, including the front straight.

Speedcafe is seeking further comment from the team that witnessed the arrest, as well as the Australian Grand Prix Corporation.