The governing body enacted a controversial change to the Albert Park circuit earlier today, dropping the straight mode zone through the sweeping section of track between Turns 8 and 9.

That decision was made on safety grounds, with some teams struggling for downforce through the segment.

However, teams unaffected were unhappy with the decision and pushed back to the FIA, prompting a reversal of the decision.

As it stands the straight mode will remain active for Free Practice 3 for ‘further evaluation’.

“Following the feedback received in the last hour from Teams and Drivers, and additional analysis contributed by Teams, the decision to remove Straight Mode zone #4 for Albert Park is rescinded,” read a statement from the FIA.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this amendment is effective immediately, and Straight Mode activation Zone 4 will be in used in FP3. Further evaluation will take place during and after FP3.”

McLaren team boss Zak Brown told Sky Sports during FP3 that his squad was among those keen to keep all five straight zones in place.

“We were fine to leave it as is,” he said.

“I think maybe a couple of teams had some concerns over the front-end grip, but we were in a good place.”

Brown noted McLaren would have done “quite a bit” of work to reconfigure its cars should the straight mode have been taken out.

“We would have been able to get it done in time,” he added.

“It kept the boys and girls a little busy this morning with some extra preparation, but we would have been ready if the change had happened.”