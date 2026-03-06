The team has endured a difficult opening to the new regulations, with severe vibration issues linked to its Honda power unit restricting mileage and complicating its understanding of the AMR26.

Newey confirmed those problems persisted during Friday running at Albert Park, alongside a fresh battery-related complication, adding the team is down to just two batteries for the remainder of the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

“We’re having continuing problems with the battery,” he said in the team principal’s press conference after first practice in Melbourne.

“So we’ve had a fresh problem, if you like, that also communication internally with the battery to its manageable system.

“But the much more underlying problem is the vibration issues that we continue to struggle with.”

The team trialled a revised solution on Lance Stroll’s car during the first practice session as it searched for improvements.

Despite those efforts, he said Aston Martin faced a delicate balancing act for the rest of the weekend due to its limited battery supply.

“We are short on batteries,” Newey admitted.

“We’ve only got two batteries left. The two that are in the car. So, we lose one of those, then it’s obviously a big problem. So we’ve got to be very careful on how we use the batteries.”

The lack of running has also created a broader challenge for the team as it attempts to learn about its new car under the sweeping 2026 regulation changes.

“I think it’s one where we kind of feel a bit powerless, because we’ve clearly got a very significant PU (power unite) problem,” Newey said.

“Our lack of running then also means we’re not finding out about the car.

Restrictions on low-fuel running have further compounded the issue, with Honda limiting those laps due to the role fuel plays in dampening the vibration affecting the battery.

“Running at low fuel, fuel acts as a damper to the battery,” he said.

“So Honda have limited us very much to how much low fuel running we can do.

“It just becomes a self-feeding problem.”

Newey added the ongoing troubles have placed significant pressure on the team’s personnel as they work to diagnose and manage the situation during the race weekend.

“I mean, emotionally, our mechanics were up until four o’clock this morning,” he admitted.

“So, of course, they’re on their knees.

“The factory is being offering all sorts of support. So it’s something we really need to try to get on top of as quickly as possible.”

He said Honda is continuing to work on addressing the vibration originating from the power unit, although Newey acknowledged the solution will require time.

“They are working on that,” he said.

“It’s not going to be a quick fix because it involves fundamental balancing and dampening projects they will need to conduct.

“I can’t comment how quickly they may achieve that, but that has to be the main drive.”

Until then, he said the team’s focus remained on stabilising the situation before performance improvements can be pursued.

“Once they’ve got past that, then they can really start to concentrate on performance,” Newey said.

“But at the moment, this vibration issue is sucking all the energy in every area.”