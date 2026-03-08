The reigning world champion was downbeat after qualifying sixth for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park, where the new generation of cars made their competitive debut.

While the 2026 regulations have produced lighter and more agile chassis, drivers have raised concerns about the increased reliance on energy harvesting and electrical power management, which has dramatically changed the way the cars are driven.

Norris did not hide his frustration with the situation.

“We’ve come from the best cars ever made in Formula 1, and the nicest to drive, to probably the worst,” he said.

“It sucks, but you have to live with it and just maximise what you get given.”

The biggest issue for drivers has been managing the 50/50 split between electric and combustion power which according to Norris, forces drivers into excessive lifting and coasting while constantly monitoring energy levels rather than simply pushing the car.

“I think everyone knows what the issues are,” he said.

“It’s just the fact it’s a 50/50 split and it just doesn’t work. Straightline mode means you’ve got a lot of other issues at hand.

“You decelerate so much before corners, you have to lift everywhere to make sure the [battery] pack’s at the top.

“If the pack’s too high, you’re also screwed. It’s just difficult, but it’s what we have.

“It doesn’t feel good as a driver.”

The extra workload inside the cockpit has also added another complication.

Norris explained that drivers must frequently check the steering wheel display to manage energy deployment, something he believes contributed to an incident in qualifying.

During Q3, Norris ran over debris shed by Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes after the rookie left the pits with cooling equipment still attached to his car.

Norris said his focus on energy management meant he did not spot the debris until it was too late.

“I’m looking at my steering wheel,” he explained.

“It’s why I don’t see the debris, because I have to look at the speed I’m going to get at the end of the straight and know if I need a brake 30 metres earlier, 10 metres later.

“The problem is you have to look at the steering wheel every three seconds to see what’s going to happen, otherwise you’re going to end up off the track.”

The criticism from Lando Norris echoes concerns also voiced by Max Verstappen after qualifying, with the Dutchman adding to his pre-season criticism of the cars by saying “the formula is just not correct” following his large crash in the opening part of the session.

Not everyone in the paddock shared the same view, however.

Australian Grand Prix polesitter George Russell defended the chassis regulations, arguing the new cars feel more responsive and lively compared to their predecessors.

“Well, the cars are more agile and you’re sliding them around a bit more and it’s easier to lock up and sort of run wide, lose the rear,” Russell said.

“It feels more like a go-kart compared to last year when it felt like a bouncing bus, to be honest.”

Russell acknowledged that opinions in the paddock remain divided but believes the chassis side of the regulations is a clear improvement.

“I think there’s lots of mixed views on the new regulations as a whole, but I do think the car regulations for everyone is definitely a step forward compared to what we’ve had for the past eight years now.”