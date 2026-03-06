The seven-time world champion arrived at the 2026 season opener at Albert Park Circuit refreshed following an off-season he said helped him rediscover his mindset ahead of his 20th year in Formula 1.

Hamilton endured the toughest campaign of his career in 2025, failing to score a podium for the first time since his debut season in 2007.

The challenging year prompted a period of reflection over the winter as he stepped away from the sport before returning with renewed focus.

Speaking ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton explained the change in outlook was the result of several factors during the break.

“A combination of things,” he said.

“The break was really positive. It was my surroundings, it was the people that I was with. It’s not my first rodeo, so it’s understanding how to flip things.

“It’s not that easy to do each time, but I always talk about cultivating a positive mental attitude and that’s what I focus on in my winter.”

Training also played a significant role in his reset, with the Briton saying he returned to work early in the off-season to prepare both physically and mentally for the new campaign.

“A lot of it came from training. I was training hard from Christmas Day,” he said.

“Also, knowing that I believe in myself, that I’ve put more work in than anyone around me, and I believe in myself.”

More importantly, Hamilton admitted the winter gave him the chance to reconnect with the mentality that helped make him the most successful driver in the sport’s history.

“Rediscovering myself was a big part of it as well,” he said.

“As I said in one of my [social media] posts, I kind of lost sight for a second of who I was, and that person’s gone, so you won’t see that person again.”

The reset comes as Hamilton begins his second season with Ferrari and his 20th overall in Formula 1, having made his debut at Albert Park back in 2007.

With a year of experience inside the Italian team now behind him, Hamilton believes he is in a far stronger place heading into the new campaign.

“It’s different to the first year, and it’s a much nicer feeling having spent a year with the team, understanding the culture, finding ways of working together,” he said.

“I think we’re in a good place now as a team, and I feel very gelled with team, so [I’m] much happier.”

Ferrari showed encouraging pace during pre-season testing, raising hopes that Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc could return to fighting near the front in 2026.

For Hamilton, however, the focus remains simple after the lessons of last year.

“The goal is to win,” he said.