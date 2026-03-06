The Kiwi enters the campaign alongside rookie teammate Arvid Lindblad, with both drivers tasked with helping develop the team’s new package under the sport’s revised regulations.

Lawson explained that the biggest adjustment has been the way the car delivers power and manages energy, particularly under braking with the updated systems.

“I think probably just the driveability of the car. The way it feels. Everytime you drive a car, everything feels slightly different,” he told Speedcafe.

“So as much as the power is the same and you just take off a lot of downforce, the way that it’s producing that power and the way that the car feels it’s just completely different to what we’re used to.

“The way that the battery is harvesting on braking. The way that feels is very different to the car last year. And the power delivery as well obviously with very different systems.

Advertisements

“So, yeah, it all feels very different.”

Click here to join our F1 Fantasy League.

With limited testing completed in colder conditions in Barcelona and Bahrain, Lawson said the true picture will only become clear once the cars run in more representative race-weekend environments.

Despite the uncertainty, he said he heads into the new season feeling positive after gaining a full year of Formula 1 experience.

“It’s more of a comforting feeling,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team (@visacashapprb)

“But at the same time with very new cars there’s that unknown side to it, but that’s something that’s shared across the whole grid.

“Personally it’s a good feeling obviously having a year of experience as well in Formula 1 has been something that’s very valuable.

“I would say I feel personally pretty good going into this weekend.”

Lawson also addressed the idea that he may take on greater leadership responsibility at Racing Bulls following the arrival of Lindblad.

However, he rejected the suggestion that the dynamic places extra pressure on him.

“There’s probably a little bit, maybe of expectation, obviously having a season, but it’s not probably viewed as you’re saying it,” he explained.

“So obviously going into a season with new cars as well, we’re very much having to work together on developing these cars and both play a very important role in that. So on a personal level, yes, I feel pretty good obviously having a season and learning being in Formula 1.

“But I would say we’re both obviously going to be leaning on very hard to try and work together and build the fastest car we can.”

The 24-year-old added that he does not dwell on questions about his long-term security in the sport, instead focusing on performance and the races ahead.

“I mean honestly I’ve never really looked at it too much like that,” Lawson said when asked how secure he feels as a driver.

“It’s something that obviously I feel like I’ve been in and around the sport for a long time. But it’s not something that I think too much about and just focus on the races ahead.

“Obviously this year with new cars it’s really the only thing we’ve been thinking and focusing about. I don’t really think about that too much.”