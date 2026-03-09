The four-time world champion has been one of the most outspoken critics of the sweeping 2026 rules, and doubled down on those concerns in Melbourne after climbing from 20th on the grid to finish sixth.

Despite the recovery drive, Verstappen again questioned the direction of the sport and warned there is only so much drivers can tolerate if changes are not made.

“I love racing, but you can only take so much, right?” he told Speedcafe and other media after the race.

“I mean, I know that they’re, well, I think they’re willing to listen, FIA and F1, but I just hope, of course, that there is some action, because, I mean, it’s not that I’m the only one saying it.

“I think a lot of people are speaking the same. If it’s drivers, fans, we just want the best, I think, for the sport.”

The Red Bull driver has repeatedly criticised the new era of Formula 1 machinery, which features a 50-50 split between combustion and electric power and requires heavy battery management during races.

Verstappen had previously described the concept as resembling “Formula E on steroids”, and his first full race under the regulations did little to change his opinion.

“It’s not that we are critical just to be critical. We are critical for a reason.

“We want it to be Formula 1, you know, proper Formula 1 on steroids.

“Today, of course, again, that was not the case.”

Verstappen’s race itself began in difficult circumstances after a qualifying crash left him starting 20th.

He also revealed a strange battery issue at the start that left him lacking power when the race began.

“I had no battery,” he explained.

“Somehow, on the formation lap, it drained all the battery.

“I launched, and I had zero battery, so no power, basically.”

Even so, the Dutchman sliced through the field, eventually finishing sixth but unable to pass Lando Norris’ McLaren for fifth place.

While Verstappen remains deeply critical of the regulations, he emphasised his comments come from a desire to see the championship improve rather than simply complaining about the situation.

“I think what they should worry about are the rules,” he said.

“They ask questions, and I give my opinion of what I would like to see and what I think is better for the sport, because I do care about it.

“I do love racing, and I want it to be better than this.

“So let’s see what we can do. I hope that even during this year, we can come up with some different solutions so it becomes more enjoyable for everyone.”

Despite his frustrations, Verstappen was more positive about Red Bull’s overall package in the opening round, particularly the team’s new in-house power unit.

“We have potential in the car, for sure,” he said.

“Engine side, I think we’re not too bad. At the moment, I think where our pace is lacking is half-half, so half car, half engine, which is not bad.

“Those are things that can be overcome, it’s not shocking.

“That’s the thing also, I’m very negative about the rules, but I do feel really proud of the team and the engine side as well.

“The guys really have done an amazing job. So, from that side, I’m very happy to be working with them. I just wish that I enjoyed, a little bit more, driving-wise.”

Verstappen believes improvements from Red Bull could quickly change the competitive outlook as the season develops.

“But still, they’ve done an incredible job to be where we are, to be fighting with McLaren, with the Mercedes engine,” he added.

“I think if we improve a little bit, we can fight a little bit further up front and then suddenly, of course, the world looks a bit better.

“The rules are still the same, but the world does look a bit better in terms of how competitive we are.

“I hope, of course, that within a few races we can take a little step forward.”