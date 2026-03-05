The drive was orchestrated by Monster Energy, which sponsors both Cameron Waters and Piastri.

Tickford Racing prepared one of its spare Gen3 cars for the filming day, which included Monster-backed drifter Steve ‘Baggsy’ Biagioni and his Nissan GT-R.

Kyle Douglas also features with his V8-powered, lifted Toyota Hi-Lux dubbed Luxifer.

Piastri’s Mustang featured Monster’s iconic green and black colours as well as his signature ‘OP’ logo.

On Wednesday, the Australian described experiencing a Supercar for the first time.

“First time driving a race car with a roof on it, which was cool. Incredibly different to an F1 car,” he said.

“It was nice to able to look at kerbs and go, ‘I can hit that’ and not, ‘if I hit that I’m going to break either my back or something on the car’. That was kind of cool.

“Just a very different experience – much lower grip, less downforce, less power. A bit more going on when you’re in the car.”

More content from the filming day is expected to be released in the coming days.

Piastri was one of two F1 stars to take to Calder Park this week. Daniel Ricciardo also made a cameo with Broc Feeney in a Red Bull crossover with Ford.