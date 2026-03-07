The change introduces a five-second delay before the traditional starting light sequence begins, designed to help drivers manage the new power unit characteristics under this year’s regulations.

The adjustment follows testing in Bahrain, where teams trialled the procedure in response to concerns about turbo spool-up times after the removal of the MGU-H component.

With drivers now required to maintain higher revs for longer to avoid turbo lag, organisers identified potential risks for cars starting further back on the grid.

Race director Rui Marquez confirmed the system will be used in Melbourne, outlining the details in his event notes for the Australian Grand Prix.

“For the safe and orderly conduct of the Competition, once all F1 Cars starting from the grid have returned to the grid at the end of the formation lap or laps prior to the Race, the starting grid light panels will be illuminated blue (flashing) for 5 seconds and the information panel on the start gantry will display the message “Pre-Start”, following which the light sequence defined in to Article B5.7.2 of the FIA F1 Regulations will commence.”

The measure is intended to reduce the likelihood of stalled cars or compromised launches as teams adapt to the new powertrain layout.

It was assessed during Bahrain testing and received broad support as a practical solution to the altered turbo behaviour.

Alongside the start procedure update, officials have also confirmed that active aerodynamics cannot be used on the opening lap until after Turn 1.

The restriction removes any uncertainty over the deployment of Straight Mode at the start of the race.

The changes mark the first competitive application of the revised start system, with Melbourne set to provide the initial real-world test of how the new regulations function in race conditions.