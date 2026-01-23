Across the four days at Albert Park from March 5–8, 23 wish recipients and their families will take part in personalised experiences as part of the grand prix weekend, with access ranging from garage visits to meetings with drivers and teams.

The program is delivered in partnership with Starlight Children’s Foundation, Make-A-Wish Australia and My Room Children’s Cancer Charity, providing moments of connection and positive distraction during the event.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation Social Impact Manager Alex Corry said the initiative extended the impact of the race weekend beyond the on-track action.

“The Australian Grand Prix is about more than what happens on track – it’s about the moments we create for people,” she said.

“Through the Wish Program, we’re proud to help deliver experiences that bring joy, connection and lasting memories to families who deserve something truly special.”

In the lead-up to the event, several children visited Albert Park alongside Supercars drivers Cam Waters and Thomas Randle.

Melbourne will host the second round of the 2026 Supercars season with four sprint races and a dedicated paddock that is accessible to the public.

Randle said the program highlighted the broader role of sport.

“Being able to play our part in the Wish Program is incredibly special,” he said.

“Seeing the excitement on the kids’ faces reminds us how powerful sport can be.

“We’re looking forward to seeing these kids and their families back at the circuit during race week, soaking up the atmosphere and experiencing the event alongside us.”

My Room Children’s Cancer Charity chief operating officer Margaret Zita said the program provided lasting benefits for participating families.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Australian Grand Prix Corporation for including My Room families in this year’s Wish Program,” she said.

“These wishes create moments of joy and memories that families will hold onto forever, often during the hardest chapter of their lives.”