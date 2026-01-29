The reigning world champion took to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Wednesday in the new McLaren, completing 76 laps in a black-and-grey testing livery.

It marked the first time since the 2010 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that the #1 had displayed on a McLaren. The last time that happened was in the hands of 2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button.

“It was nice to be back,” Norris said.

“Nice to see a number one on my car. Pretty cool, pretty surreal still, so good feelings.”

The Briton explained that seeing the number in action — rather than just knowing it existed — made the achievement feel real for the first time.

“I saw it earlier on the timing screen, and I still find it just unbelievable,” he added.

“It’s still a crazy thing to see, especially when you see it now. Now is the first time I get to see it on my suit, on the car, on timing screens, all of these things, and it looks good.”

Norris acknowledged that carrying the number one inevitably brings extra scrutiny, but insisted it has not changed his approach behind the scenes.

“Still a surreal feeling, the whole situation of being champion,” Norris said.

“But it doesn’t change anything, apart from the fact that I’m at the top of the timing screens before we’ve even gone out because I’m the lowest number.

“Now, pressure is on, but at the same time, it’s just cool. It’s great for the mechanics, for all of them to have that feeling and that honour, but it doesn’t change anything.”

Norris also highlighted the significance of seeing the car fully assembled for the first time this season.

“Our first day on track, first time that everyone gets to see the car in one piece, it’s literally not been built until this morning,” he said.

“It’s an incredible thing. So it’s nice to see it all come together, to see all the hard work that everyone does to make that car, and then I get to go and have some fun and drive it, which turned out to be a decent day.”

Rather than chasing lap times, Norris said the focus was on understanding a car shaped by F1’s sweeping 2026 regulation changes.

“Today was really a first understanding of the whole car, understanding how it works, going through the manual of everything,” he said.

“It was a productive day, but it’s one that was about figuring stuff out, making sure things are working as they should, understanding things, getting our first picture and all of it.”

While much development work lies ahead, Norris said simply being back in the cockpit — and doing so as world champion — was a moment worth savouring.

“Otherwise, it’s still a lot of hard work that we have to put into everything, and many laps you’ve got to complete,” he said.

“But it’s nice to know that I’ve got that number on.”

Oscar Piastri is set to get his first taste of the MCL40 on Thursday, on day four of the test, with both Norris and Piastri expected to share driving duties on the final day.