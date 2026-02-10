Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas completed a filming day at Sakhir, Bahrain ahead of the second F1 test.

The asymmetrical livery was launched during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl on Monday via an ad placement and physical unveiling at New York’s Time Square.

TWG Global, which owns the Cadillac team, has leveraged the F1 team to promote its TWG AI business – the same sponsor seen in Formula E and IndyCar.

Cadillac will receive support from Claro, IFS, Jim Beam, Tenneco, and Tommy Hilfiger.

“Yesterday and today mark another important step in the team’s Formula 1 journey,” said Perez.

“Launching our livery for the season is a special moment for everyone involved because it really highlights the level of effort being put in to push the boundaries as we enter the sport for the first time.

“We now have a great opportunity to build on this momentum across the upcoming Bahrain tests as we keep learning more about what the car is capable of.

“I know our fans will be cheering for us as we go racing in this livery and continue our journey together.”

The asymmetrical paint job has already caused a stir, with fans likening the livery to famous split scheme by British American Racing in the late 1990s.

Others have compared the black and white base to the iconic West-backed McLaren cars of the early 2000s.

“To go from revealing our livery at the Super Bowl to running it on track almost immediately after is an impressive way to launch our first season,” said Bottas.

“It makes everything feel very real and it’s exciting to see all the hard work come to life. The team has done an incredible job designing the first-ever Cadillac Formula 1 Team livery.

“We’re now fully focused on maximizing every lap during pre-season testing to understand the car’s package to put us in the best position possible to hit the ground running in Melbourne.

“I can’t wait for fans to see the car on track and to have their support behind us. I’m proud to represent the team as we edge closer to going racing.”

Testing will continue in Bahrain on February 11-13 and 18-20 ahead of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix on March 5-8 at Albert Park.