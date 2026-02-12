The automotive giant will make its much-anticipated F1 debut at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne in March.

Before that, however, it staged a southern hemisphere launch in Sydney.

A show car wearing the recently-revealed black and silver livery appeared at a special event for media and VIPs at the Cadillac Experience Centre on Wednesday night.

The car will also be on display to the public at the Cadillac Experience Centre in Sydney from February 12-14.

“This is a landmark moment for Cadillac in Australia and New Zealand, and for motorsport fans across the southern hemisphere,” said Jess Bala, Managing Director, GM Australia & New Zealand.

“Bringing the Cadillac F1 car here for its first appearance in this region highlights our commitment to performance, innovation and to growing the Cadillac brand well beyond its traditional heartland.

“Formula 1 is where the world’s leading automotive and technology brands compete, and Cadillac belongs on the grid.

“This car is a clear statement of intent: Cadillac is here to challenge, to innovate, and to inspire a new generation of performance fans.”

Cadillac’s entry into a new era of F1, featuring more electrification than ever before, coincides with the expansion of the brand’s electric offering in Australia and New Zealand.

“We are at the start of an exciting new chapter for Cadillac in Australia and New Zealand,” added Bala.

“From our all-electric line-up to our return to the pinnacle of global motorsport, we’re showing what the future of Cadillac looks like – and we’re proud to share that story first with media here in the Sydney.”

Cadillac will make its F1 debut with drivers Sergio Perez and well-known honorary Aussie Valtteri Bottas.