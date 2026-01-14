The General Motors squad will kick off its new F1 program at the all-in, behind-closed-doors test at the Spanish circuit on January 26-30.

To celebrate the milestone in the Cadillac F1 journey, the team has unveiled a special testing livery that was designed in collaboration between the GM global design team in the US and the UK-based F1 team.

The actual race livery will then be revealed on February 8.

According to the announcement, “the monochrome concept creates a striking and premium appearance by linking to a modern interpretation of the iconic Cadillac crest and shield, serving as a visual anchor across the car”.

The camouflage livery also features all of the names of the founding members of the Cadillac F1 team from both sides of the Atlantic.

“Our new testing livery celebrates Detroit’s design heritage and the power of the global Cadillac Formula 1 team, while keeping our design secrets under wraps,” said GM president Mark Reuss.

“The Barcelona test is just the beginning — we can’t wait to share our official race livery with fans around the world next month.”

Cadillac F1 team CEO Dan Towriss added: “The Cadillac Formula 1 Team is committed to innovation on and off the track. TWG combined with General Motors allows us to rethink the norm and introduce the team in bold new ways.

“Debuting our race livery during a globally televised championship broadcast challenges convention and brings Cadillac Formula 1 to a global audience.

“Paired with this special-edition testing livery designed by the GM Design studios, we’re honouring automotive heritage while looking ahead as we build toward the 2026 season.”

Cadillac will make its competitive debut at the Australian Grand Prix with foundation race drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.