Sergio Perez took the wheel of the team’s maiden car during a promotional shakedown, with teammate Valtteri Bottas and reserve Zhou Guanyu also involved in running and system checks.

The car, running in an all-black livery ahead of its official February 8 reveal during the Super Bowl, completed a filming day and basic shake down to ensure all systems were functioning ahead of pre-season testing in Barcelona later this month.

Early laps also represented the first time Ferrari’s 2026 power unit, which will power Cadillac, hit the track.

“Today was really an amazing day,” Perez said.

“Everyone should feel incredibly proud to complete our first laps as a team. Each and every person has worked so hard to get to this moment, and it was emotional to be part of motorsport history.

“We can, and should, all enjoy, but it’s absolutely fired me up for more. I just want to get back in and get mileage – this is just the start.”

Team principal Graeme Lowdon praised the effort of the squad, noting the day allowed the team to work in a live garage environment and resolve any initial issues.

“It’s been a great opportunity for the team to gel in a live garage environment, verify car systems and resolve any initial issues,” he said.

“But it’s just the beginning of the road; we now turn our attention to pre-season testing in just a few weeks’ time, which will provide even more opportunity to learn.”

Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss called the milestone a culmination of years of preparation and work.

“Watching the car roll out of the garage is a moment of pride,” he said.

“The first laps on track mark a historic milestone; the culmination of thousands of hours of work, driven by pure passion.

“Graeme has done an outstanding job of assembling a team of absolute racers who have given everything to get to this moment.

“This is just the beginning, as our work continues at pace towards Melbourne and beyond.”

Cadillac will formally reveal the car’s livery during a Super Bowl advert on February 8, before beginning official pre-season testing at Barcelona on January 26.

The team will compete as the 11th entrant on the 2026 F1 grid, becoming the first all-new team since Haas debuted in 2016.