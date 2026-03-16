The four-time world champion has been one of the most outspoken critics of the new rules, which introduced major changes to both chassis design and the power units, with a greater reliance on electrical energy and battery harvesting.

That system has created what some have described as ‘yo-yo’ style racing, where drivers repeatedly overtake and re-pass as battery deployment fluctuates down the straights.

While some fans have praised the increase in wheel-to-wheel action early in the season, Verstappen said the style of racing bears little resemblance to what Formula 1 should be.

“It’s terrible, if someone likes this, then you really don’t know what racing is about,” he said.

“It’s not fun at all. It’s playing Mario Kart. This is not racing.

Advertisements

“You are boosting past, then you run out of battery the next straight, they boost past you again. For me, it’s just a joke.”

Verstappen argued that the on-track spectacle has not produced genuine competition at the front of the field, pointing out that Mercedes has still dominated the opening two rounds with wins for George Russell in Australia and Kimi Antonelli in China.

“It’s just Kimi or George that is winning,” he said.

“It’s not really back and forth. They’re miles ahead of the field.

“It’s just that Ferrari sometimes has these good starts, that they push themselves in front and then it takes a few laps to sort it all out.

“Like I said, this has nothing to do with racing.”

Despite sitting eighth in the championship with eight points after retiring from the Shanghai race, Verstappen insisted his criticism was not motivated by results.

“I would say the same if I would be winning races, because I care about the racing product,” he said.

“It’s not about being upset of where I am, because I’m actually fighting even more now, so you get to understand what you have to do and what it is about even more.

“For me, it’s a joke.”

The Red Bull driver said the issues run deeper than simple tweaks, describing the current concept as fundamentally flawed.

“You can help it a little bit but it’s fundamentally flawed,” he said.

Verstappen added that discussions with Formula 1 and the FIA were ongoing, although he acknowledged the political challenges involved in changing regulations once teams have already committed to them.

“You have to be a bit careful with how you say these things,” he said.

“We are talking about it. I think they understand where we are coming from as drivers.

“I think I speak for most of the drivers. Some, of course, will say it’s great because they are winning races, which is fair enough.

“When you have an advantage, why would you give that up?”

He also warned that focusing too heavily on spectacle rather than the fundamentals of racing could damage the sport in the long term.

“I hope they don’t think like that, because it will eventually ruin the sport,” Verstappen said.

“It will come and bite them back in the ass. But for me, as long as we can just communicate with them and make sure that we are working on some solutions, that will help a lot.”

Verstappen’s frustration followed a difficult Chinese Grand Prix in which he retired with an issue linked to the ERS cooling system while running near the edge of the top ten.

Despite his own disappointment, the Dutchman was quick to praise Antonelli after the Mercedes teenager secured his first F1 victory in Shanghai.

“These are beautiful moments. I am very happy for him,” Verstappen said.

“I think there’s a bit less pressure on his shoulders now too, if you win your first race. And it definitely won’t be his last.”