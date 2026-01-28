Speaking to GQ Sports, the Australian explained how the choice came about during a recent catch-up with Verstappen in Austin.

“When I caught up with Max in Austin and when he mentioned he wanted to take number three, of course I was very, very happy to say yes, because otherwise I think he would have had to wait one more year,” he explained.

“So, yeah, it’s a pleasure for me to pass that number on to him now.”

Ricciardo said the move was about more than just logistics, reflecting on the shared history with Verstappen during their Red Bull years and the significance of the number to fans.

“It’s quite cool. You know, it’s a cool story for us and also fans of F1, you know who supported Max and I when we were teammates,” he added.

The Australian, who retired from full-time racing following his final Formula 1 race at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, said he has embraced a slower pace of life since, focusing on family, friends, and his growing role as a global ambassador for Ford.

“It took me a little while to adjust from retirement, but now I’m finding, let’s say, my pace and my happiness,” he said.

“And with Ford and being the ambassador for them, it’s a way to still stay in racing, in motorsport, in the automotive world. But without the pressure that I put on myself for many years.

“So that’s a nice balance that I’m very happy with.”

He added that he has enjoyed the freedoms of retirement, spending more time with family and friends and embracing his Ford partnership.

“Life has changed a lot, but, it’s been good. I’ve had a lot of time to myself, time to grow a beard. I shaved a few days ago so I had a real beard!” he joked.

“Yeah, doing things that I didn’t really get a chance to do when I was racing and travelling so much.

“And that’s a lot of time, family and friends. So I enjoyed it a lot, getting to put a lot of miles on my Raptor.”

Ricciardo also reflected on his racing career, naming the 2016 Red Bull as his favourite car — a season that saw him win in Malaysia and finish on the podium seven other times.

“I loved that car,” he said.

Verstappen will race with the number three on his car in 2026, the first time since 2021 he hasn’t had the number one on his car as the reigning world champion, an honour Lando Norris will carry this season.