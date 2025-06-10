The opening round of each category will take place during the Australian Grand Prix weekend from March 6–8, alongside the opening round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

The Formula 2 season will feature 14 rounds in 2026, all supporting F1, while Formula 3 will appear across 10 events throughout the year.

Both categories will visit the new Madring Circuit in Spain in September, with Formula 3 hosting its season finale at the venue.

Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel said the addition of the new race in Madrid would add to the excitement of the 2026 season.

“F2 is the ultimate preparation for Formula 1 as proven by the strong performance of the drivers who have joined the F1 grid in 2025,” Michel said.

“Racing on Formula 1 tracks and in front of the F1 paddock is absolutely key. Next season, we remain with fourteen rounds in total, all support events of F1. As announced previously, we are adding a new venue with Madrid, which should be an exciting new track for our drivers and teams.

“As always, we have designed this calendar with the costs in mind to ensure that the teams’ budget remain at a healthy level.”

Five drivers from the 2024 Formula 2 grid have stepped up to Formula 1 in 2025 – the most ever promoted in a single year from the previous season – including Oliver Bearman, Kimi Antonelli, Gabriel Bortoleto, Franco Colapinto, and Isack Hadjar.

Formula 1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali said he was eager to see more drivers rise through the ranks.

“We welcomed five F2 drivers up to Formula 1 this year, which has demonstrated how critical the pyramid system is to the sport and its ongoing success,” Domenicali said.

“2026 is going to be a great season, with exciting action, as the drivers take on the ultimate circuits, all of which have different challenges to test their skills and their abilities.”

2026 Formula 1, Formula 2, and Formula 3 calendars